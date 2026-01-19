Αφγανιστάν: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Καμπούλ - Αναφορές για νεκρούς (vids)
Αφγανιστάν: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Καμπούλ - Αναφορές για νεκρούς (vids)

19/01/2026 • 14:59
Έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σήμερα στη συνοικία Σαχρ ε Ναου της πρωτεύουσας του Αφγανιστάν Καμπούλ, με αποτέλεσμα άγνωστο μέχρι στιγμής αριθμό θυμάτων, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών της κυβέρνησης των Ταλιμπάν.

«Σύμφωνα με προκαταρκτικές αναφορές, πολυάριθμοι άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και τραυματίστηκαν», δήλωσε στο Reuters ο εκπρόσωπος του υπουργείου Εσωτερικών, Αμπντούλ Ματίν Κανί, προσθέτοντας ότι λεπτομέρειες θα δοθούν αργότερα στη δημοσιότητα.

Η συνοικία Σαχρ ε Ναου φιλοξενεί αλλοδαπούς και θεωρείται μία από τις πιο ασφαλείς περιοχές στην αφγανική πρωτεύουσα.

