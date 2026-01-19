Αφγανιστάν: Έκρηξη σε ξενοδοχείο στην Καμπούλ - Αναφορές για νεκρούς (vids)

Έκρηξη σημειώθηκε σήμερα στη συνοικία Σαχρ ε Ναου της πρωτεύουσας του Αφγανιστάν Καμπούλ, με αποτέλεσμα άγνωστο μέχρι στιγμής αριθμό θυμάτων, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών της κυβέρνησης των Ταλιμπάν.

Footage from the explosion site in Shahr-e-Naw, Kabul, Afghanistan, shows the aftermath of the incident.



It is now confirmed that the explosion occurred at a Chinese restaurant.



There have been fatalities and injuries.



The cause of the huge explosion is still unknown.

«Σύμφωνα με προκαταρκτικές αναφορές, πολυάριθμοι άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και τραυματίστηκαν», δήλωσε στο Reuters ο εκπρόσωπος του υπουργείου Εσωτερικών, Αμπντούλ Ματίν Κανί, προσθέτοντας ότι λεπτομέρειες θα δοθούν αργότερα στη δημοσιότητα.

🚨 #Kabul Blast: An explosion struck a Chinese hotel on Gulfaroshi Street in Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw area, causing casualties, kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.



Authorities have launched an investigation and will share further details later.

🚨 Kabul #BREAKING

An explosion has been reported in Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw area, according to TOLOnews.

Several civilians are feared killed and others injured.

Cause of the blast remains unclear.

No official statement from security officials yet.

Η συνοικία Σαχρ ε Ναου φιλοξενεί αλλοδαπούς και θεωρείται μία από τις πιο ασφαλείς περιοχές στην αφγανική πρωτεύουσα.