Πυρκαγιά σε σταθμό του μετρό στο Λονδίνο

Μεγάλη φωτιά έχει ξεσπάσει στον σταθμό του μετρό Elephant and Castle στο κεντρικό Λονδίνο, ενώ όπως αναφέρουν αυτόπτες μάρτυρες στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ακούστηκε μια έκρηξη.

There seems to be a fire in the auto repair shop under the Elephant and Castle station. Something just exploded(?). No sound but a massive ball of fire on Elephant Road pic.twitter.com/e2SCjGndpB

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, οι πολίτες που ανέμεναν να επιβιβαστούν στους συρμούς του μετρό, απομακρύνθηκαν άμεσα από το σημείο.

Πληροφορίες θέλουν συνολικά 70 πυροσβέστες και 10 πυροσβεστικά οχήματα να βρίσκονται στο σημείο και να επιχειρούν για την κατάσβεση της φωτιάς.

to anyone who’s unaware, a huge fire/explosion has happened in/around elephant and castle station in london, with 70 firefighters there at the moment, so if you’re around the area please be safe and careful pic.twitter.com/ClpMweqJyg