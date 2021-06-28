Πυρκαγιά σε σταθμό του μετρό στο Λονδίνο
Μεγάλη φωτιά έχει ξεσπάσει στον σταθμό του μετρό Elephant and Castle στο κεντρικό Λονδίνο, ενώ όπως αναφέρουν αυτόπτες μάρτυρες στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ακούστηκε μια έκρηξη.
Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, οι πολίτες που ανέμεναν να επιβιβαστούν στους συρμούς του μετρό, απομακρύνθηκαν άμεσα από το σημείο.
Πληροφορίες θέλουν συνολικά 70 πυροσβέστες και 10 πυροσβεστικά οχήματα να βρίσκονται στο σημείο και να επιχειρούν για την κατάσβεση της φωτιάς.
Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχουν υπάρξει αναφορές για τραυματίες.
