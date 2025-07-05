ΗΠΑ: Η τροπική καταιγίδα Σαντάλ σχηματίζεται στον Ατλαντικό - Αναμένεται να κινηθεί κατά μήκος της Ν. Καρολίνα (pics&vid)

05/07/2025 • 18:37
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
Το Εθνικό Μετεωρολογικό Κέντρο των ΗΠΑ (NHC) ανακοίνωσε το Σάββατο ότι ένα χαμηλό βαρομετρικό στον Ατλαντικό ωκεανό ενισχύθηκε στην τροπική καταιγίδα Σαντάλ, ενώ αναμένεται ότι θα κινηθεί κατά μήκος των ακτών της Νότιας Καρολίνας το πρωί της Κυριακής.

Η τροπική καταιγίδα συσσωρεύει ανέμους ταχύτητας 64 χιλιομέτρων την ώρα, σύμφωνα με το NHC και βρίσκεται σε απόσταση 241 χιλιομέτρων νότια-νοτιοανατολικά του Τσάρλεστον της Νότιας Καρολίνας.

