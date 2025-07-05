ΗΠΑ: Η τροπική καταιγίδα Σαντάλ σχηματίζεται στον Ατλαντικό - Αναμένεται να κινηθεί κατά μήκος της Ν. Καρολίνα (pics&vid)

Το Εθνικό Μετεωρολογικό Κέντρο των ΗΠΑ (NHC) ανακοίνωσε το Σάββατο ότι ένα χαμηλό βαρομετρικό στον Ατλαντικό ωκεανό ενισχύθηκε στην τροπική καταιγίδα Σαντάλ, ενώ αναμένεται ότι θα κινηθεί κατά μήκος των ακτών της Νότιας Καρολίνας το πρωί της Κυριακής.

Η τροπική καταιγίδα συσσωρεύει ανέμους ταχύτητας 64 χιλιομέτρων την ώρα, σύμφωνα με το NHC και βρίσκεται σε απόσταση 241 χιλιομέτρων νότια-νοτιοανατολικά του Τσάρλεστον της Νότιας Καρολίνας.

#chantal moving towards the coast with heavy rainbands and the chance for isolated flooding. Marine conditions remain poor. pic.twitter.com/UTUaDP0wfL

Tropical Storm Chantal forms off the Southeastern US coast, putting parts of North and South Carolina under a tropical storm warning. https://t.co/ndN0SYWmHB

We have our 3rd named storm this season but the FIRST bringing U.S. impacts. Tropical Storm #Chantal will move up the coastal Carolinas and dump lots of rain. Flash Flooding also likely with storm surge. Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for those spots. #NCwx #SCwx @FOX59 🌀 pic.twitter.com/4cpbyutjcZ