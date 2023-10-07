Νέα βίντεο από τους βομβαρδισμούς της Ισραηλινής Αεροπορίας εναντίον της Χαμάς
Twitter Israeli Air Force
Twitter Israeli Air Force
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ

Νέα βίντεο από τους βομβαρδισμούς της Ισραηλινής Αεροπορίας εναντίον της Χαμάς

07/10/2023 • 16:06
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
07/10/2023 • 16:06
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ

Νέα βίντεο από τους αεροπορικούς βομβαρδισμούς κατά στόχων της Χαμάς στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας έδωσε η Ισραηλινή Αεροπορία.

Οι Ισραηλινές Δυνάμεις Άμυνας έχουν εξαπολύσει την επιχείρηση «Σιδερένια Σπαθιά» μετά τις τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις της Χαμάς στο νότιο Ισραήλ, το πρωί του Σαββάτου.

ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΧΑΜΑΣ
ΠΑΛΑΙΣΤΙΝΙΟΙ
ΛΩΡΙΔΑ ΤΗΣ ΓΑΖΑΣ
ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΤΩΡΑ