Ινδία: Έξι νεκροί από κατάρρευση γέφυρας πάνω από τον ποταμό Ιντραγιάνι - 25 παρασύρθηκαν (vids)

15/06/2025 • 15:10
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
Τουλάχιστον έξι άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι 25 παρασύρθηκαν την Κυριακή, όταν κατέρρευσε γέφυρα πάνω από τον ποταμό Ιντραγιάνι στην πόλη Πούνε, στη δυτική Ινδία, σύμφωνα με το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CNN-News18. 
 

