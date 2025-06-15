Ινδία: Έξι νεκροί από κατάρρευση γέφυρας πάνω από τον ποταμό Ιντραγιάνι - 25 παρασύρθηκαν (vids)

Τουλάχιστον έξι άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι 25 παρασύρθηκαν την Κυριακή, όταν κατέρρευσε γέφυρα πάνω από τον ποταμό Ιντραγιάνι στην πόλη Πούνε, στη δυτική Ινδία, σύμφωνα με το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CNN-News18.
Very tragic news coming from Pune: An old bridge built over the Indrayani River has collapsed. Approximately 30 people fell into the river and were swept away.— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 15, 2025
2025 isn't going right..😐 pic.twitter.com/0c9DXTFTQr
15–20 feared swept away after old bridge collapses in #Pune's Talegaon; search & rescue operation currently underway— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 15, 2025
𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺. 𝘐𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘶𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥. pic.twitter.com/qYIVWS7Vqq
A bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed near Pune, sweeping away at least 20 to 25 tourists, rescue ops underway. pic.twitter.com/9xruWU152m— Republic (@republic) June 15, 2025