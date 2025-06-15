Ινδία: Έξι νεκροί από κατάρρευση γέφυρας πάνω από τον ποταμό Ιντραγιάνι - 25 παρασύρθηκαν (vids)

Τουλάχιστον έξι άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι 25 παρασύρθηκαν την Κυριακή, όταν κατέρρευσε γέφυρα πάνω από τον ποταμό Ιντραγιάνι στην πόλη Πούνε, στη δυτική Ινδία, σύμφωνα με το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CNN-News18.



Very tragic news coming from Pune: An old bridge built over the Indrayani River has collapsed. Approximately 30 people fell into the river and were swept away.



