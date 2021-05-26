ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί στην Καλιφόρνια - Αναφορές για επτά νεκρούς

Δράστης άνοιξε πυρ εναντίον ανθρώπων σε πολυσύχναστο σημείο κοντά σε σιδηροδρομικές γραμμές στο Σαν Χοσέ της Καλιφόρνια, με αποτέλεσμα, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, τον θάνατο τουλάχιστον επτά ανθρώπων.

Ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι ο δράστης αυτοκτόνησε αμέσως μετά τους πυροβολισμούς.

Ο δήμαρχος Sam Liccardo σε ανάρτησή του στο Twitter δήλωσε πώς ο δράστης «δεν αποτελεί πλέον απειλή και η εγκατάσταση έχει εκκενωθεί».



A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available.