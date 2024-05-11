Βραζιλία: Στους 136 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες (vids)
Βραζιλία: Στους 136 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες (vids)

Στους 136 ανήλθε ο αριθμός των ανθρώπων που έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους από τις σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις στην πολιτεία Ρίο Γκράντε ντο Σουλ της Βραζιλίας. Τη νεότερη ανακοίνωση έκανε το Σάββατο (11/5) η τοπική πολιτική προστασία, την Παρασκευή (10/5) οι νεκροί ήταν 126, ενώ άλλοι 125 άνθρωποι παραμένουν αγνοούμενοι.

 

Οι καταιγίδες και οι πλημμύρες που πλήττουν τη νοτιότερη πολιτεία της νοτιοαμερικανικής χώρας, όπου ζουν περίπου 10,9 εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι, έχουν επίσης αφήσει σχεδόν 340.000 εκτοπισμένους, σύμφωνα με την τοπική πολιτική άμυνα.

 

