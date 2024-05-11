Βραζιλία: Στους 136 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες (vids)

Στους 136 ανήλθε ο αριθμός των ανθρώπων που έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους από τις σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις στην πολιτεία Ρίο Γκράντε ντο Σουλ της Βραζιλίας. Τη νεότερη ανακοίνωση έκανε το Σάββατο (11/5) η τοπική πολιτική προστασία, την Παρασκευή (10/5) οι νεκροί ήταν 126, ενώ άλλοι 125 άνθρωποι παραμένουν αγνοούμενοι.

Last week Rio Grande do Sul entered a state of calamity due to heavy rains. There are cities that are completely underwater. pic.twitter.com/Y6nMtEC5Pd — ☆ (@isatinie) May 5, 2024

Since May 4, 2024, reports highlight the ongoing efforts of the population to rescue people and animals, and to provide shelter, clothing, and food to the victims of the largest flood in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is noted that these efforts are primarily… pic.twitter.com/ZTUguNABNN — Direita Boston (@BolsonaroZap) May 11, 2024

Οι καταιγίδες και οι πλημμύρες που πλήττουν τη νοτιότερη πολιτεία της νοτιοαμερικανικής χώρας, όπου ζουν περίπου 10,9 εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι, έχουν επίσης αφήσει σχεδόν 340.000 εκτοπισμένους, σύμφωνα με την τοπική πολιτική άμυνα.