Πυρκαγιά στην Αττική

Η ευρωπαϊκή υπηρεσία Copernicus εξέδωσε στοιχεία για την πυρκαγιά στη βορειοανατολική Αττική σχετικά με τα μέτωπα αλλά και τις καμένες εκτάσεις.

Η ομάδα χαρτογράφησης της υπηρεσίας διαπίστωσε ότι τα μέτωπα της πυρκαγιάς εκτείνονταν στα 23 χιλιόμετρα.

Μέχρι το μεσημέρι τα ενεργά μέτωπα είναι 168.

Παράλληλα, σύμφωνα με τα επικαιροποιημένα στοιχεία, συνολικά κάηκαν 100.000 στρέμματα.

On the 11th of August, a large wildfire burned out of control in Attica, Greece. The fire has affected at least 10,000 hectares and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

+8,500 hectares of burnt area

23 km of fire fronts

168 active flames