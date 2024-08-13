Πυρκαγιά στην Αττική

Copernicus: Στα 23 χλμ. εκτείνονταν τα μέτωπα της πυρκαγιάς- Στάχτη 100.000 στρέμματα (pics)
13/08/2024 • 11:48 / Τελευταία Ενημέρωση: 15:10
Ελλάδα
Η ευρωπαϊκή υπηρεσία Copernicus εξέδωσε στοιχεία για την πυρκαγιά στη βορειοανατολική Αττική σχετικά με τα μέτωπα αλλά και τις καμένες εκτάσεις.

Η ομάδα χαρτογράφησης της υπηρεσίας διαπίστωσε ότι τα μέτωπα της πυρκαγιάς εκτείνονταν στα 23 χιλιόμετρα.

Μέχρι το μεσημέρι τα ενεργά μέτωπα είναι 168.

Παράλληλα, σύμφωνα με τα επικαιροποιημένα στοιχεία, συνολικά κάηκαν 100.000 στρέμματα.

