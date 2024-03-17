Μολδαβία: Άνδρας πέταξε μολότοφ στην πρεσβεία της Ρωσίας στο Κισινάου
17/03/2024 • 12:47
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
Ένας άνδρας πέταξε δύο βόμβες μολότοφ στον προαύλιο χώρο της ρωσικής πρεσβείας στην πρωτεύουσα της Μολδαβίας, Κισινάου, όπου γινόταν η ψηφοφορία για τις προεδρικές εκλογές της Ρωσίας την Κυριακή, ανέφερε το TASS επικαλούμενο την πρεσβεία.

Ο άνδρας συνελήφθη από τη μολδαβική αστυνομία, ανέφερε.

