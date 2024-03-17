Μολδαβία: Άνδρας πέταξε μολότοφ στην πρεσβεία της Ρωσίας στο Κισινάου

Ένας άνδρας πέταξε δύο βόμβες μολότοφ στον προαύλιο χώρο της ρωσικής πρεσβείας στην πρωτεύουσα της Μολδαβίας, Κισινάου, όπου γινόταν η ψηφοφορία για τις προεδρικές εκλογές της Ρωσίας την Κυριακή, ανέφερε το TASS επικαλούμενο την πρεσβεία.

Ο άνδρας συνελήφθη από τη μολδαβική αστυνομία, ανέφερε.

In #Chisinau , Moldova, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the Russian Embassy. He was detained by the police The access of people to the site was temporarily stopped, there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/3bXDdqqB7I

🚨🇷🇺BREAKING: RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN MOLDOVA ATTACKED



A man has been detained after throwing a petrol bomb at the embassy in the capital, Chisinau, where voting in the Russian elections was taking place.



There are no reports of any injuries or serious damage to the building at… https://t.co/tRwZllJVcS pic.twitter.com/yeEmbfxQXA