Κογκρέσο: Συλλήψεις 400 διαδηλωτών Αμερικανοεβραίων που ζητούσαν κατάπαυση πυρός στη Γάζα (vid)

19/10/2023 • 00:23
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
Στη σύλληψη 400 ατόμων προχώρησε την Τετάρτη η αστυνομία στο Καπιτώλιο, καθώς Αμερικανοεβραίοι διαδηλωτές ζητούσαν κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

Συγκεκριμένα, περισσότεροι από 350 Εβραίοι βρέθηκαν στο εσωτερικό του κτιρίου, ενώ μεταξύ αυτών ήταν και πάνω από 20 ραβίνοι που προσευχήθηκαν.

Ταυτόχρονα, έξω από το κτίριο πραγματοποίησαν διαμαρτυρία χιλιάδες άνθρωποι όπως αναφέρουν τα αμερικανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, τα οποία υποστηρίζουν ότι η αστυνομία έχει πραγματοποιήσει εκατοντάδες προσαγωγές.

Οι διαμαρτυρόμενοι τόνισαν πως δεν πρόκειται να φύγουν αν δεν ικανοποιηθεί το αίτημά τους και ως πρώτο βήμα απαιτούν την ανακωχή.

