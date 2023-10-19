Κογκρέσο: Συλλήψεις 400 διαδηλωτών Αμερικανοεβραίων που ζητούσαν κατάπαυση πυρός στη Γάζα (vid)

Στη σύλληψη 400 ατόμων προχώρησε την Τετάρτη η αστυνομία στο Καπιτώλιο, καθώς Αμερικανοεβραίοι διαδηλωτές ζητούσαν κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

Συγκεκριμένα, περισσότεροι από 350 Εβραίοι βρέθηκαν στο εσωτερικό του κτιρίου, ενώ μεταξύ αυτών ήταν και πάνω από 20 ραβίνοι που προσευχήθηκαν.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of American Jews are holding a sit-in at Congress — and we won’t leave until Congress calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. As thousands of U.S. Jews protest outside, over 350 are inside, including two dozen rabbis, holding prayerful resistance. pic.twitter.com/H0b2ort6fa — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 18, 2023

Outside of congress, a crowd of thousands of Jews and allies has gathered to support those getting arrested on the inside.



We're all here to demand an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people, aided and abetted by the U.S. government. pic.twitter.com/LIGYAWxYqt — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) October 18, 2023

Ταυτόχρονα, έξω από το κτίριο πραγματοποίησαν διαμαρτυρία χιλιάδες άνθρωποι όπως αναφέρουν τα αμερικανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, τα οποία υποστηρίζουν ότι η αστυνομία έχει πραγματοποιήσει εκατοντάδες προσαγωγές.

Hundreds of American Jews and allies are being arrested at Congress while demanding a ceasefire and end to the genocide in Gaza. @jvplive pic.twitter.com/3bZUAuwNSg — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 18, 2023

Jews being arrested now in Congress calling for Ceasefire! @jvplive @IfNotNowOrg pic.twitter.com/LFOy4P5eWk — Ariel Gold אריאל ✡️☮️🕊 (@ArielElyseGold) October 18, 2023

Οι διαμαρτυρόμενοι τόνισαν πως δεν πρόκειται να φύγουν αν δεν ικανοποιηθεί το αίτημά τους και ως πρώτο βήμα απαιτούν την ανακωχή.