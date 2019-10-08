Στο κενό οι καταγγελίες για την απομάκρυνση Θάνου – Η απάντηση της Επιτρόπου

Σαφή και ξεκάθαρη θέση λαμβάνουν οι Βρυξέλλες για την υπόθεση της απομάκρυνσης της Βασιλικής Θάνου από την προεδρία της Επιτροπής Ανταγωνισμού με την αρμόδια Επίτροπο Μ. Βεστάγκερ να απαντά στον ευρωβουλευτή του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Δημήτρη Παπαδημούλη ότι η Κυβέρνηση έχει το δικαίωμα να νομοθετήσει επιπρόσθετους κανόνες για τον διορισμό στελεχών σε Ανεξάρτητες Αρχές καθώς και ότι δεν προκύπτει λόγος ώστε να παρέμβει στην υπόθεση.

Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ έχει επιλέξει να στηρίξει πλήρως τις ενέργειες της Β. Θάνου, η οποία έχει προσφύγει στο ΣτΕ (έχει ήδη χάσει δύο φορές σε αιτήσεις αναστολής των αποφάσεων της κυβέρνησης) αλλά και στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση καταγγέλλοντας τις αποφάσεις της Κυβέρνησης. Στο πλαίσιο αυτό έχει καταθέσει ερωτήσεις στην αρμόδια Επιτροπή ζητώντας ουσιαστικά να καταδικαστούν οι ενέργειες της ελληνικής κυβέρνησης.

Η απάντηση όμως της Μ. Βεστάγκερ κλείνει την πόρτα στις προθέσεις του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και τη Β. Θάνου. Μάλιστα η αρμόδια Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή:

Διαμηνύει ότι δεν βλέπει λόγο να παρέμβει στην υπόθεση,

εκφράζει την πλήρη εμπιστοσύνη στις αποφάσεις που θα λάβει η Ελληνική Δικαιοσύνη.

ξεκαθαρίζει πως η ελληνική κυβέρνηση δύναται να νομοθετήσει επιπρόσθετους κανόνες για τον διορισμό στελεχών σε Ανεξάρτητες Αρχές.

υπογραμμίζει πως η κοινοτική οδηγία που επικαλείται ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ορίζει μόνον τις ελάχιστες απαιτούμενες προστασίες

Αναλυτικά, η απάντηση (στα αγγλικά):

Answer given by Ms Vestager on behalf of the European Commission (7.10.2019)

The question of legality of the amendment and the dismissal orders is presently before the Greek Council of State. The Commission has full trust in the impartial assessment by this Court. The Commission understands from the Greek government that it intends to avoid politically influenced appointments or decisions by individuals having worked in positions close to the government during a cooling off period of 5 years.

According to Directive 2019/11 (“the ECN+ Directive”), decision makers of national competition authorities cannot take instructions from any public entity, including the government. Therefore, even if a decision maker of a national competition authority would have previously worked for the government, that individual should in the future be guaranteed independence in the performance of his/her duties also absent the type of rule introduced in Greek law by the amendment. While the ECN+ Directive already foresees guarantees from political interference in the decision making of the national competition authorities, it does not prevent Member States from introducing stricter conditions for appointments as an extra safeguard against political interference. In this regard, the ECN+ Directive only sets a minimum standard of protection.

The ECN+ Directive foresees that the decision makers of national competition authorities can be dismissed only if they have either been found guilty of serious misconduct or no longer fulfil the conditions for the performance of their duties as laid down in advance in law.

However, the implementation period of the ECN+ Directive does not expire until February 2021. In this period, the legal effect of the Directive is not the same as after the expiry of the deadline. In these circumstances, it does not appear justified to take further action at this stage.

The Commission is in close contacts with the Member States as regards the implementation of Directive 2019/1. Once transposed, the ECN+ Directive will ensure that national competition authorities have the necessary independence, tools and resources they need to be fully effective enforcers.