«Ένας άνθρωπος τραυματίστηκε θανάσιμα από τουλάχιστον μία σφαίρα» μέσα στο νοσοκομείο, δήλωσε ο αρχηγός της αστυνομίας.
ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί σε νοσοκομείο - Ένας νεκρός
28/09/2022 • 21:39
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ
Ισχυρή αστυνομική δύναμη αναπτύχθηκε λίγο μετά τις 10 το πρωί (τοπική ώρα) γύρω από το νοσοκομείο St. Vincent, αποκλείοντας τη γύρω περιοχή.

 

 

«Ένας άνθρωπος τραυματίστηκε θανάσιμα από τουλάχιστον μία σφαίρα» μέσα στο νοσοκομείο, δήλωσε ο αρχηγός της αστυνομίας του Σέργουντ, Τζεφ Χάγκαρ, χωρίς να διευκρινίσει αν πρόκειται για ιατρό, ασθενή ή επισκέπτη.

Κατά την αστυνομική επιχείρηση που ακολούθησε, συνελήφθη ένας ύποπτος, σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό δίκτυο NBC.

 

 

 