Πέμπτη, 21 Ιανουαρίου 2021 7ος χρόνος, ημέρα 1908η
Ροή Ειδήσεων
Liberal Markets Logo

ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑ

Πέμπτη 21 Ιανουαρίου 2021, 17:09

Τουλάχιστον 15 νεκροί από πυρκαγιά σε γηροκομείο στην Ουκρανία

Τουλάχιστον 15 νεκροί από πυρκαγιά σε γηροκομείο στην Ουκρανία

Τουλάχιστον 15 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και πέντε τραυματίστηκαν από πυρκαγιά που εκδηλώθηκε σε γηροκομείο τη πόλης Χάρκοβο, στην ανατολική Ουκρανία, ανακοίνωσε η κρατική ουκρανική υπηρεσία εκτάκτων καταστάσεων.

Ροή Ειδήσεων
Πέμπτη, 21 Ιανουαρίου 2021
Σελίδα με όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δημοφιλέστερα Άρθρα