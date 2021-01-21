Πέμπτη 21 Ιανουαρίου 2021, 17:09
Τουλάχιστον 15 νεκροί από πυρκαγιά σε γηροκομείο στην Ουκρανία
Τουλάχιστον 15 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και πέντε τραυματίστηκαν από πυρκαγιά που εκδηλώθηκε σε γηροκομείο τη πόλης Χάρκοβο, στην ανατολική Ουκρανία, ανακοίνωσε η κρατική ουκρανική υπηρεσία εκτάκτων καταστάσεων.
At least 15 people were killed and five injured in a fire in a nursing home in the town of #Kharkiv in eastern #Ukraine#Украины#Харькове pic.twitter.com/IJgwzn6J2u— Global News (@GlbBreakNews) January 21, 2021
Rescuers are extinguishing fire in a building that has been converted into a nursing home in #Kharkiv,as a result of the fire 15 people were killed and another five were injured, theUkrainian State Emergency Service said on Thursday.https://t.co/9ddUB7odaD pic.twitter.com/QGw2uJCyQs— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) January 21, 2021