Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2021

Ξεκίνησε η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την απονομή των φετινών αγαλματιδίων. Τα μέλη της Ακαδημίας των Οσκαρ ψήφισαν από τις 5 έως τις 9 Μαρτίου. Η τελετή απονομής είναι προγραμματισμένη για τις 25 Απριλίου 2021 και θα μεταδοθεί απευθείας από το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο ABC.

Ποιοι διεκδικούν φέτος τα βραβεία:

Καλύτερη ταινία

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"Les Sept de Chicago"

"Mank"

Σκηνοθεσία

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

Α Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Chadwick Boseman – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Father’

Riz Ahmed – ‘Sound of Metal’

Gary Oldman – ‘Mank’

Steven Yeun – ‘Minari’

Α Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – United States vs Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Β Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Β Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Coleman – The Father

Καλύτερη Ξένη Ταινία

"Drunk" (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)

"Shao Nian De Ni" (Hong Kong)

"L'Affaire collective" (Roumanie)

"L'homme qui a vendu sa peau" (Tunisie)

"La voix d'Aida" (Bosnie)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Ντοκιμαντέρ

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

"Colette"

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song For Latasha"

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"TheTrial of the Chicago 7"

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

Borat Subsequent Movie film

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tige

ΉχοςΣ

Sound of Metal

Soul

Mank

Greyhound

News of the World

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

Κοστούμια

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Emma

Mulan

Pinocchio

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Pinocchio

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Σχεδιασμού Παραγωγής

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Οπτικά Εφέ

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Μοντάζ

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"