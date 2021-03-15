Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2021
Ξεκίνησε η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την απονομή των φετινών αγαλματιδίων. Τα μέλη της Ακαδημίας των Οσκαρ ψήφισαν από τις 5 έως τις 9 Μαρτίου. Η τελετή απονομής είναι προγραμματισμένη για τις 25 Απριλίου 2021 και θα μεταδοθεί απευθείας από το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο ABC.
Ποιοι διεκδικούν φέτος τα βραβεία:
Καλύτερη ταινία
"The Father"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"Les Sept de Chicago"
"Mank"
Σκηνοθεσία
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
David Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
Α Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Chadwick Boseman – ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Father’
Riz Ahmed – ‘Sound of Metal’
Gary Oldman – ‘Mank’
Steven Yeun – ‘Minari’
Α Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – United States vs Billie Holliday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Β Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Β Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Coleman – The Father
Καλύτερη Ξένη Ταινία
"Drunk" (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)
"Shao Nian De Ni" (Hong Kong)
"L'Affaire collective" (Roumanie)
"L'homme qui a vendu sa peau" (Tunisie)
"La voix d'Aida" (Bosnie)
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Ντοκιμαντέρ
"Collective"
"Crip Camp"
"The Mole Agent"
"My Octopus Teacher"
"Time"
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
"Colette"
"A Concerto Is a Conversation"
"Do Not Split"
"Hunger Ward"
"A Love Song For Latasha"
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"TheTrial of the Chicago 7"
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
Borat Subsequent Movie film
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tige
ΉχοςΣ
Sound of Metal
Soul
Mank
Greyhound
News of the World
Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι
"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
"lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."
Κοστούμια
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Emma
Mulan
Pinocchio
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Pinocchio
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Σχεδιασμού Παραγωγής
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Οπτικά Εφέ
"Love and Monsters"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
"Tenet"
Μοντάζ
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"